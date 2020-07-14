LPS working to keep kids safe during summer workouts

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Several Macarthur High School student athletes have tested positive for Coronovirus.
Lawton Public Schools Athletic Director Gary Deez said LPS is taking all precautionary measures to ensure the safety of student-athletes this summer.
“The main thing that we are doing is taking temperatures and we’re using as much hand sanitizer as possible. We’re working in smaller groups to consume the groups keep the groups small that we are working in,” said Deez.
Athletes are asked to bring in their towels and water bottles and to not share with other teammates.
“Another thing as well is we are having our facilities like the weight rooms and the dressing rooms and even some of the outside facilities we have those cleaned on a daily basis and fumigated at least on a weekly basis,” said Deez.
Lawton Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Hime said he doesn’t want players testing positive for COVID-19 to become the norm.
“We need to take it seriously and continue to practice ways and find ways to allow athletes and students to participate in school activities in a safe manner,” said Hime.
Deez said as of now fall sports will start as usual.
“It’s hard to predict what we will be doing in five weeks or a month from now. The only thing we can do is look at the facts that we have right now. COVID cases have increased in the state I’ll be optimistic if it started to level off and state a downward trend but there is no prediction if cases continue to rise there could be a delay or in jeopardy,” Deez.
Players that test positive for COVID-19 are required to quarantine for 14 days before returning back to any sport activities.
