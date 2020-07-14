Marlow church burglary suspect caught

MARLOW, Okla. (TNN) - A burglar who was wanted for breaking into a Marlow church over the weekend has been caught.
Surveillance video captured the break-in at the Lakeside Baptist Church on early Saturday morning.
Stephens County Sheriff Wayne McKinney said the suspect, now identified as Wesley Johnson, 39, was captured on Tuesday afternoon.
McKinney says a search warrant was served and authorities found guitars and other miscellaneous things which had been taken from the church. Everything which was stolen was reportedly recovered.
Johnson reportedly tried to pawn the guitars he allegedly stole.
He is expected to be charged with second degree burglary and false declaration to a pawn broker.
