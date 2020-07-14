No mask mandate for Lawton but further discussion is expected Friday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton city hall was jam packed as council members listened to local doctors plead for a city-wide mask requirement.
The discussion lasted nearly two hours.
“We are losing the battle, we are failing. It’s nothing, it’s a face covering. It’s not a political statement, it’s not a fight, it’s just to try and save each other’s lives,” said Dr. Scott Michener, chief medical officer at CCMH.
Following the presentation, council expressed their inability to take action tonight.
Still though, Everyone spoke, and was in favor of some sort of face covering requirement... except Ward 6's Sean Fortenbaugh.
He declined to comment after the meeting, but Monday night on Facebook he expressed his opposition to a mask mandate.
While most of the members were in favor of some sort of change... an exact way to enforce it remains the biggest hurdle.
“If you mandate something and you don’t enforce it, then those of us wearing them will continue, and those that don’t will shortly learn they don’t have to,” said Randy Warren, Ward 8 Lawton City Council.
In the end, council decided to form a small committee made up of members Jay Burk, Mary Ann Hankins and Linda Chapman.
“It may be a step by step plan, to get people more familiar seeing businesses with employees with masks. To know how to ask people coming in to their stores to ask people to wear them,” said Linda Chapman, Ward 3 Lawton City Council.
Brandie Combs, the regional health director said even though there wasn’t a requirement decided on tonight, she’s hopeful the follow up meeting will match what health officials want.
She said either way it’s still on community members.
“Before council does anything, it’s an individual choice. We can all decide to put some sort of face masks on to help the community, and that’s really what needs to happen,” said Brandie Combs, the District 5 Regional Health Director.
A follow up is expected Friday.
We will have updates on Friday, after the committee makes their recommendation and council takes action.
Chapman said she believes one way or another, the recommendation will be to require masks.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.