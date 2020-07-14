Truck pulls down power pole in north Lawton, causes traffic issues

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A truck has caused traffic in north Lawton to be detoured after pulling down a power pole.
Lawton police have closed northbound lanes of Sheridan Road near Pollard Ave after a large truck snagged a power line, pulling down the line and a power pole.
The truck was trying to make a turn onto Hoover Avenue when the accident happened.
There are no reports of injuries, but officers say the road will be closed for an extended time while PSO works to repair the damage and clear the roadway.
