Watching overnight thunderstorms, Wednesday morning rain chances

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Just like yesterday evening we’re going to keep our eyes to the Northwest. Thunderstorms are developing over Eastern Colorado, Eastern New Mexico and the Panhandles. Those thunderstorms could be strong to severe north of Amarillo, but then they will weaken later tonight. So, just like last night, if we see rain in Texoma it will come in the form of spotty showers. And, that chance for rain will stay with us into the morning hours.