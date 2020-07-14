Watching overnight thunderstorms, Wednesday morning rain chances

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Just like yesterday evening we’re going to keep our eyes to the Northwest. Thunderstorms are developing over Eastern Colorado, Eastern New Mexico and the Panhandles. Those thunderstorms could be strong to severe north of Amarillo, but then they will weaken later tonight. So, just like last night, if we see rain in Texoma it will come in the form of spotty showers. And, that chance for rain will stay with us into the morning hours.
Yesterday I mentioned that the high humidity was preventing temperatures from reaching our forecast highs. It was hard to detect, but today was a touch less humid than the past few days, and with the less humidity, today has been one of our hottest days of the week.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
