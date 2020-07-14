Woman killed after being hit by 18-wheeler on U.S. 62

By Jarred Burk | July 14, 2020 at 10:08 AM CDT - Updated July 14 at 10:08 AM

SNYDER, Okla. (TNN) - A Kingston, Oklahoma woman was pronounced dead at the scene of an incident on Highway 62 early Tuesday morning.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Callie Annette Shockley, 55, was lying in the roadway on Highway 62 about one mile east of Snyder when she was struck by an 18-wheeler.

She was hit around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning and was pronounced dead at the scene.

OHP says it is unknown why she was lying in the road, but she was sent to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autoposy.

