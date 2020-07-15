Another chance of late-night, early-morning rain

There’s a broad trough of low pressure in the jet stream over the Rockies. In that trough, there will be a series of weak disturbances sweeping through it. Those disturbances will be enough to trigger the development of thunderstorms over the high plains New Mexico and Colorado over the next couple of nights. Up there, the storms will be strong but weakening as they try to drift our way every night. Widespread rain isn’t likely but we expect spotty showers perhaps some gusty winds.