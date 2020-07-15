Another chance of late-night, early-morning rain

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Just like yesterday evening we’re going to keep our eyes to the Northwest. Thunderstorms are developing over Eastern Colorado, Eastern New Mexico and the Panhandles. Those thunderstorms could be strong to severe north of Amarillo, but then they will weaken later tonight. So, just like last night, if we see rain in Texoma it will come in the form of spotty showers. And, that chance for rain will stay with us into the morning hours.
There’s a broad trough of low pressure in the jet stream over the Rockies. In that trough, there will be a series of weak disturbances sweeping through it. Those disturbances will be enough to trigger the development of thunderstorms over the high plains New Mexico and Colorado over the next couple of nights. Up there, the storms will be strong but weakening as they try to drift our way every night. Widespread rain isn’t likely but we expect spotty showers perhaps some gusty winds.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
