Education-based resources available for families moving to Ft. Sill

FT. SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Summer time typically correlates with transition time on Ft. Sill, with soldiers and their families moving on or off post.
Because of coronavirus, that looks a little different this year.
A move for a soldier means a move for their family.
Part of that is enrolling your kid in school
“My office is here to to help provide as much information as possible so the students transition into school will be at ease,” said Augelica Fleming, the Ft. Sill School Liaison Officer.
Add COVID-19 to the mix.. Fleming said it took until the middle of July to really get rolling on her normal summer routine.
“Travel bans have been lifted at certain installations, so we have family who have now received their transition, PCS orders,” said Fleming.
Once a student is enrolled, Fleming said her office then focuses on introducing them to the community.
“I try to connect students with another military student. We want to connect our brand new dependent with as many resources as possible,” said Fleming.
The plan for the upcoming school year still unclear.
Whether it be in person, virtual or hybrid... it’s expected to be tough on most students and even tougher on students with special needs.
“If they aren’t exactly sure how to tackle this new year, that’s part of our role to help them feel supported, and so their kids are learning and staying safe,” said Nicole Tazwell, the Exceptional Family Member Program systems navigator.
Because every situation is different, Tazwell said they try to highlight that.
“We go over the goals, and prioritize those goals and their strengths. We create action steps to achieve those,” said Tazwell.
Not every kid on Fort Sill goes to school on post.
Tazwell said the ability to help these families is always a community wide effort.
“We are still in communication with all the military and civilian support agencies, such as the Liaison Officer or LPS Support Services. Both the losing and the gaining installation will remain in communication so services can be set up as quickly as possible,” said Tazwell.
The final decision for many local districts is looming, and they need your help to figure out what will work best.
Check your specific districts website, to see if there are any surveys or important updates.
www.rach.sill.amedd.army.mil - this will help you with EFMP.
