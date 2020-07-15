HUMP DAY! We’ve made it to the middle of the week and so far things are staying rather consistent with the forecast. Once again to kick off this Wednesday morning, we’re seeing light rain showers on satellite and radar. Any and all rain is rather light and only producing a few lightning strikes with embedded thunder. All rain activity should wrap up by mid to late morning with all clouds slowing tapering off. By this afternoon we’ll be mostly sunny but not as hot. Don’t get me wrong, temperatures will still be on either side of 100 today with the humidity but compared to yesterday, highs will be up to 10 degrees cooler in some places across Texoma! As of now, there are no heat advisories posted for the viewing area. (The only exception being down in Haskell and Throckmorton county until tonight at 8PM where heat indices will be up to 108°). Heat index values this afternoon will be up too 105°, just under the heat advisory criteria but one may be added going forward just depending on how quickly we warm up.