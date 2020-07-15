Gov. Kevin Stitt announces positive COVID-19 test

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt says he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Stitt made the announcement during a Zoom press conference while in quarantine at his home.
The Governor said he tested positive around 12:30 on Tuesday afternoon. He will quarantine for 14 days and work from home until health officials clear him to go back to work.
He told reporters he felt achy before being tested but has not had any significant symptoms.
Stitt becomes the first governor in the country to test positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Health officials say they are working on contact tracing to learn who the governor has come in contact with over the last 48 hours. He said he participated in a meeting on Tuesday with other officials from the state.
When asked about whether he has reconsidered a statewide mask mandate, Stitt said he still is against a statewide mandate but local communities and businesses should make the decisions based on their individual situations.
