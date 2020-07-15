Local bank adapting to national coin shortage

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Coronavirus pandemic has caused a coin shortage nation-wide.
Courtney Tompkins with Liberty National Bank said this coin shortage has prompted several business owners improvise.
“They may have to put signs up saying exact change only or use with your card. They also have to look at ways that they can make those changes to be able to accommodate their customers and they really have to get creative with how they do that,” said Tompkins.
Tompkins said making those adjustments can put stress on business owners.
She said Liberty National Bank is doing what it can to help customers.
“We’ve been able to come together and make sure that maybe a location that has a heavier traffic coin customer base we’ve been able to pull those resources together and make sure those customers are still receiving the coins that they need,” said Tompkins
Tompkins said they have had to cut back some.
“We also have our lobby coin machine so whenever those coins are brought in. We are actually hand-rolling those rolls so we can get that out to our customers,” said Tompkins.
Buffalo Grove Coffee Owner Kandi Roeske said luckily she hasn’t had to deal with the coin shortage issue because she doesn’t shy away from customers who can only pay with change.
“You wouldn’t go to Walmart where you have 10 people behind you or to any other store with people behind you and spend a few minutes counting out your change. But here you can come in a slow time of the day and no one behinds you. I don’t care how long you take to count the change for your drink and your sandwich,” said Roeske.
Roeske said because of that she hasn’t had to visit the bank to get coins in a long time.
