Clay County Sheriff’s Office warns of IRS call scam

“On July 16, 2020, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a concerned citizen advising that the “IRS” contacted them stating that the citizen owes money to the IRS and if they do not pay then the Clay County Sheriff’s Office will place them under arrest. After the caller disconnected, the citizen then received another call showing the Clay County Sheriff’s Office phone number, and upon answering, a male subject with a thick Middle Eastern accent identified himself as one of our current deputies, in which it was not. The scammer also told the citizen that if they did not pay then they will arrest them on a warrant.”