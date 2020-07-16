Comanche Co. murder suspect pleads guilty

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. – The second of three suspects in the murder of 26-year-old Nathan Morrow plead guilty to one count of Murder in the Second Degree this week in Comanche County. Devon Cannon (19) was sentenced to 30 years in prison.
On June 14, 2019, the Cache Police Department requested the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) assist with a homicide investigation that occurred in the 500 block of NW Oak within the City of Cache. At approximately 5 a.m. that morning there was an altercation at an apartment complex that led to a shooting.
Morrow’s body was discovered outside of his residence with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
In June Bre’lon Johnson (19) plead guilty to one count of Murder in the First Degree and one count of Robbery in the First Degree. He was sentenced to life in prison on the murder charge and 15 years in prison on the robbery charge.
The third suspect in the case, Shannon Freeman (20) is facing a First Degree Murder charge in connection with Morrow’s death.
This investigation was a collaborative effort between the Cache Police Department, Comanche Nation Police Department, Comanche County Sheriff’s Office, the City of Cache, Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the OSBI.
