Very similar to the last several days, we’re seeing some morning showers across Texoma this Thursday morning. We’ll hold on to this spotty, light lingering rain activity through mid to late morning. All clouds and rain chances will taper off and for the rest of the day it’ll be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s to low 100s. When you factor in the humidity, those feel like temperatures will range from 100 to 105°.
Friday is pretty much a copy and paste day. The only difference is we won’t be seeing an overnight storms develop. In fact, the forecast at this time will remain rather consistent. Saturday will see plenty of sunshine with highs near 99°. Sunday, sunny and highs near 98°. This rather easy and consistent forecast is thanks to an upper level ridge pattern settling into place. The forecast will stay hot and dry, meaning little to no rain chances and unfortunately not low humidity!
While little to no rain chances are expected as we head into the weekend.. a few nocturnal isolated thunderstorms will be possible once again as we head into Sunday, Monday and even Tuesday night. This as the ridge will slightly shift west into early next week but by mid week the ridge will settle back into place limiting our chances for rain from Wednesday onward. The ridge will also allow for temperatures to generally remain above average.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
