Fundraiser to help stroke victim with medical expenses

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A local martial arts studio has come up with a way to help a local family with health care costs.
Taylor Butler and his wife Rebecca said they are appreciative of this fundraiser that has been put together to help with Taylor’s recovery costs following his stroke.
“We’re incredibly thankful we love the Andrade family and we’re overwhelmed by the support and love that is being shown to Taylor,” said Rebecca Butler.
“This is a really great thing and I really appreciated them for that. A lot of people don’t think about doing something nice and just doing this out of the kindness of their heart has been very helpful for us,” said Taylor Butler.
This kick-athon will take place in the parking lot right outside of Keikukan it’s located on the east side of Lawton right next door to Country Mart.
It’s happening Friday evening from 5:30p.m. until 7:30p.m.
“Before they come in they have to gain all of their sponsors in order to know how much we are going to pledge towards this function. We have a flat donation or we have per kick so at each station we have 15 minutes of kicking the bag. Every time the bag is kicked it counts for what the sponsor has chosen as the amount,” said Keikukan Head Instructor Gordon Andrade.
Sensai Andrade said it will take no more than 10 minutes of your time.
“We will have four stations ready and all they have to do is come in they’ll do their kicks and get it over with and then be done. There will be a gang of refreshments then they can go relax in the again,” said Andrade.
At the end of the kick-athon, all of the kicks will be counted and totaled for donations.
