Lawton City Council to vote on ordinance requiring masks in most public areas

The ordinance is tailored after similar ordinances in various municipalities throughout Oklahoma and created to be consistent with CDC-recommended guidelines. The document states every person in the City of Lawton shall wear a face covering over the nose and mouth when inside a commercial entity or other building, structure or space open to the public, public transit, or when in an outdoor public space where social distancing cannot be maintained. Section “A” (page 3) of the document grants exceptions, to include (but not limited to) circumstances involving age, private settings, activity, medical conditions, potentially hazardous situations, or certain types of businesses and clientele. Educational institutions with adopted plans are also exempt.