Rain chances have evaporated from the forecast

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Well, the rain chances we had earlier in the week have pretty much evaporated from the forecast as we make our way toward the weekend. Most of Texoma has made it to a hundred degrees Thursday afternoon with ‘feels like’ temperatures 103 to 106 across the area. Unlike the past few mornings, we really didn’t see the scattered cloud cover that helps to prevent the early summertime heat from settling in, and we’ve seen mostly send these guys through much of the day. Like the past few days we’ve seen showers and thunderstorms develop over central New Mexico and Central Colorado, but those thunderstorms are not expected to push East into Texas later this afternoon and evening.