Woman shot in leg in Northwest Lawton Thursday morning

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Lawton Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Northwest Lawton.
LPD got a call from a woman saying she had been shot around 11:40 last night.
They went to the victim’s location in the 2300 block Terrace Hills Blvd.
She says she wasn’t shot there but at 79th and Northwest Andrews.
The woman was shot in the leg and taken to CCMH by ambulance.
Officers say she had multiple bullet holes in her car.
They do not have a suspect at this time.
