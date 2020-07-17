Abundant sunshine expected for the weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - For the first time in a while, we actually have a chance of seeing below normal high temperatures over the next five to seven days. Lawton’s average high for this time of the year is 98 degrees, and there are a few days on the 7-day forecast with high temperatures between 95 and 97 degrees. The 5-day wind outlook shows a typical summertime breeze this weekend out of the south at 10 to 20 miles per hour, with winds growing calmer early next week.
Rain is going to be hard to come by over the next few days with showers and thunderstorms literally going around a ridge of high pressure centered over the Red River Valley. For Saturday highs will be in the upper 90s, perhaps cooling to the mid-90s by the middle of next week. We’ll keep an eye on our western counties Monday evening when we could see thunderstorms near Childress, Hollis and the I-40 corridor.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
