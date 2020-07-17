Abundant sunshine expected for the weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - For the first time in a while, we actually have a chance of seeing below normal high temperatures over the next five to seven days. Lawton’s average high for this time of the year is 98 degrees, and there are a few days on the 7-day forecast with high temperatures between 95 and 97 degrees. The 5-day wind outlook shows a typical summertime breeze this weekend out of the south at 10 to 20 miles per hour, with winds growing calmer early next week.