UPDATE: More details on mask ordinance in the City of Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton City Council met in a special meeting on Friday afternoon with one topic to discuss -- masks.
After much debate, and the addition of several amendments, council voted 6-1 to approve an ordinance requiring face masks in most public situations.
Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh was the only member opposed, and Councilman Allan Hampton was not present for the meeting.
Below is a summary of the ordinance and the new rules instated for the public.
EXCEPTIONS
According to the ordinance, facemasks which cover the nose and mouth will have to be worn when inside and building open to the public or on public transit.
There are some exceptions, including those under the age of 6, anyone eating or drinking or seated at a restaurant, or those alone in a car or with members of the same household.
It is unclear if it will be enforced for people riding in a car with people outside of your household.
You will not have to wear a mask in your private homes or offices where only a single person is present. Neither will anyone giving a speech or independent performance. Performing groups “shall be required” to adhere to CDC guidelines.
If wearing a mask creates a hazard at your job it will not be required and educational facilities will not be required to wear them as long as a plan is in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Those who care for the hearing impaired or interact with people who rely on lip reading will not have to wear one in those instances.
All businesses open to the public will be required to have easily identifiable signage related to COVID-19.
ENFORCEMENT
The City says they will enforce the ordinance with a verbal or written warning for the first infraction and will issue $100 tickets afterwards. The ordinance also says the City may “pursue any other legal remedy to obtain compliance.”
LENGTH OF ORDINANCE
The new ordinance will stay in effect until Governor Kevin Stitt terminates the state’s emergency declaration regarding COVID-19 or the ordinance is repealed, amended or superseded.
WHEN WILL IT GO INTO EFFECT?
The new mask ordinance will go into effect when signed by Mayor Stan Booker. Stay with us and we will let you know as soon as that information is released.
We are also expecting to have Mayor Stan Booker on during our 6 p.m. newscasts to answer some questions about the ordinance.
