Kicking off this Friday morning we’re seeing temperatures anywhere from the low to mid 70s and even the low 80s out west. By mid morning temperatures will rise into the mid and upper 80s with a light south wind. Highs by this afternoon will depend on your location on what side of 100° you are on. Upper 90s out east meanwhile 100 to 105° out west. When you factor in the humidity, the feel like temperatures will range from 105 to 110°. As a result a heat advisory is posted for a good portion of the viewing area. Comanche, Jackson, Tillman, Wichita, Archer and Clay counties just to name a few. The advisory goes until 8PM tonight. As always, if you find yourself outside.. make sure to take those heat safety precautions.