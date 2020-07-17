Four inmates charged following 2019 prison fight

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Three current and a former Department of Corrections inmate are now charged following a stabbing and assaults at the Lawton Correctional Facility.
It happened in September 2019 during a series of fights at prisons across Oklahoma that left about a dozen inmates injured and one dead. At the GEO prison in Lawton, four inmates were attacked and a fifth was stabbed. Investigators say the violence was tied to race.
Comanche County prosecutors have filed felony Assault with a Dangerous Weapon charges against inmates Rodney Robinson, Jr., Brian Duckett, Carvelle Edwards and former inmate Edward Sparks III.
Following the attacks, DOC officials told 7News that the inmates involved would be moved to other facilities. The fights led to prison lock downs state-wide.
