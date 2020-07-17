Lawton businesses react to mask mandate

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The new mask mandate in the City of Lawton will change how businesses operate.
Prior to Friday, Lawton stores were able to pretty much set their own rules regarding masks.
“We necessary haven’t mandated a mask because we are cleaning and we are such a small business that we are constantly cleaning after everybody. But as far as what the city of Lawton decides to do today, that could change everything,” said Staci Kloxin, manager of Country Lace Boutique.
“If they want to wear a mask, they should have that freedom to decide if they want to wear a mask or don’t wear a mask. It is what it is, we can’t make them change their decision, so I guess if we have to wear a mask, we have to wear a mask, unfortunately,” said Shyann Bingham with Crutcher’s Western Wear.
Greg Edwards, Owner of Carolina Comics, said he’s required anyone visiting his store’s game room to wear a mask and believes this is a good idea, saying we might finally get some very sought after answers.
“Let’s see if the cases drop. If they do, then yes, this is a big deal, we need to do this. We need to make a decision about whether we need to or not. We have too many people coming in like I don’t want to wear my mask, it makes me uncomfortable. If there’s a 1-percent chance that you’re less likely to get the COVID, let’s do it,” Edwards said.
While others might not agree with the decision, they’re happy to do whatever is best for their customers.
“We love for our customers to come in but we understand their health is the most important thing. We are catering to anybody. If they want us to ship it, we’ll be shipping it. If they want us to do curbside, they can call us and we’ll take it out or they can totally come in and shop. No matter what happens, we are always going to cater to our customers because we appreciate the local business,” Kloxin said.
Even so, others are worried not everyone will have the same opportunity to cater to their employees with the mandate in effect.
“I feel like it will hurt small businesses, mainly small businesses because people are going to do more shopping online. The big retail stores, they’ll just do more shopping online. Sometimes small businesses don’t have that luxury of an online website. We do, but some businesses don’t,” Bingham said
