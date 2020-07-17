Lawton UPS donates over a thousand books

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A local non-profit organization received a large donation this morning.
Boys and Girls Club Director Amanda Nunez said they have needed new books for a while now.
“Having these books are huge our library and homework room was very outdated there are books in there that my grandmother probably had when she was in school. So it’s really important for us to update our books and have books that the cover, all the pages and aren’t colored in,” Nunez.
Yvonne Landmark is the owner of the Lawton UPS store.
She said UPS works with a literacy foundation and for every dollar, they raise it buys a book.
They have donated books to schools in the Lawton community for years but this is the first time UPS has donated to the Boys and Girls Club.
“I think now for 14-years and at last count, there were over 44 million books that have been donated nationwide but the neat thing about it again every dollar buys a book and every book stays here locally,” said Landmark.
Nunez said she’s thankful for all the donations that the Boys and Girls Club has received during the pandemic.
“It feels so good that so many people want to invest in our club and our program and our kids. It takes a village to raise a child and we’ve got a hundred of them here,” said Nunez.
Nunez said she wants to make sure kid’s education needs are being met.
“Our schools have been out of school since spring break. Again you hear so much about summer reading loss and this is just going to be an opportunity that again they can practice that skill of reading,” said Nunez.
