SWOK city leaders weigh in on mask mandates

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Now that the City of Lawton has enacted a mask mandate, 7News reached out to other southwest Oklahoma communities to see if they would follow suit.
Duncan mayor, Ritchie Dennington, said when the pandemic first started, the Duncan City Council decided the city would follow the governor’s mandates and those from the federal government.
“We want to continue with the guidelines and everybody be safe, but not any more than we would or if we should do with the flu pandemic or outbreak of flu,” said Dennington. “We should all constantly watch this, but Duncan is doing great and the people are stepping up to the plate as Duncan always does in these situations and doing a good job.”
Frederick city manager, Robert Johnston, had this to say about the possibility of a mandate:
“The City of Frederick has not scheduled any meeting for any official discussion,” said Johnston. “I visit with the mayor at least once a day. We kind of talk about that and other things. Where we’re at right now at this moment in time is to continue monitoring the situation, specifically what’s happening in Frederick and Tillman County.”
Johnston said he, like many others, do have concerns for the future as the pandemic continues.
“I think like a lot people just wondering about what’s going to happen with school, what’s going to happen with high school football, what’s going to happen with all kinds of things,” said Johnston.
Mayor Dennington said he and other Duncan city leaders are split when it comes to the mandate.
“We just don’t feel that it’s within the city’s jurisdiction to mandate such things,” said Dennington.
City of Elgin officials said they will also continue to follow the guidelines of the CDC and the governor, but they have no plans of a mask mandate.
