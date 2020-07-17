TEE TIME: The Territory Golf and Country Club

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - This week Chase Scheuer’s travels around Texoma playing different golf courses, took him to what is not only one of the nicest golf courses in the area but also the state of Oklahoma. The Territory in Duncan.
2020 marks the 15 year anniversary for the 640 acre yard course. That according to Golf Digest for the 2019-2020 season is the 6th nicest golf course in the state.
Russell Davies, General Manager and Head Golf Professional at the Territory said, “Every hole sits on its own so no one has ever yelled fore out here, because we are all very separated, its just a beautiful place to play golf. “
One of the signature holes for The Territory is the par 3 172 yard 13th hole. Also known as Buffalo Water.
Davies said, “Obviously just the shear beauty of the hole. The way its framed, the vastness of the greens. Our greens are huge. And then the placement of the bunkers and of course the carry over the water. "
The course is privately owned by the Braught family, who decided to build the course about 6 miles east of downtown Duncan.
“This was an old cattle farm, and it rolls through the prairies its got an elevation change there is plenty of water. Its just a great mix of terrain,” said Davies.
Every hole on the course, which was designed by Randy Heckenkemper has a name. Which is another neat aspect of the course as it plays host to many golf tournaments throughout the year, bringing revenue to Southwest Oklahoma.
Davies said, “We just hosted the Oklahoma golf Association stroke play. We’ve had Adams tour golf events here. We hosted the ladies here as well a women’s Oklahoma event. All the hotels and dinners they were here last week, it was a lot of fun. "
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.