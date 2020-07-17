Work Services Corporation seeks new hires for Fort Sill landscaping contract

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Work Services Corporation, a committee that focuses on hiring people with disabilities, is looking to add to their crew. They are in need of groundskeepers to maintain their contract on Fort Sill.
Those hired will be maintaining the grounds on Post using weed eaters, trimming, picking up limbs and other landscaping responsibilities.
Work Services Corporation is also providing PPE’s to its staff to help them continue their good work while staying safe.
“The primary goal for our organization is we are an AbilityOne employer, which is a presidential-appointed committee that focuses on hiring people with significant disabilities that could give them a competitive advantage of employment and empower them, as well as veteran employer as well,” said Rob Propp, VP of human resources at Work Services Corporation.
Propp said there are several full time positions available, working Monday through Friday, 7:30-4:00, with good pay, benefits and leave.
If you are interested in the position, you can apply on their website, www.workservicescorp.com under the careers tab.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.