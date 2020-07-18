Overall today turned out to be a pretty great day! It was another hot and sunny day with temperatures rising into the upper 90s and a few scattered low 100s. The rest of tonight, we’ll hold on to sunny skies with a southeast wind at 10 to 20mph. Gusts at times could be until the mid 20s. Sunset this evening is at 8:45PM and afterwards we’ll still see clear skies. Temperatures will hold into the low 90s until 8PM before falling into the low to mid 80s between 9-10PM.