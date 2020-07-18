LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Overall today turned out to be a pretty great day! It was another hot and sunny day with temperatures rising into the upper 90s and a few scattered low 100s. The rest of tonight, we’ll hold on to sunny skies with a southeast wind at 10 to 20mph. Gusts at times could be until the mid 20s. Sunset this evening is at 8:45PM and afterwards we’ll still see clear skies. Temperatures will hold into the low 90s until 8PM before falling into the low to mid 80s between 9-10PM.
You can expect a very calm and quiet night. By morning we’ll see temperatures fall into the mid 70s with a light southeast wind near 5 to 10mph. For the first time in a while, we actually have a chance of seeing below normal high temperatures over the next five to seven days! The average high for this time of year in Lawton is 98°.
Sunday- Ample sunshine with highs near 97°
Monday- Mostly sunny, highs near 96°
Tuesday- Mostly sunny, highs near 94°
Wednesday & Thursday- Mostly sunny, highs in the mid 90s
Friday & Saturday- mostly sunny with highs near 96° and 97° respectively
A brief weakness in the ridge of high pressure, giving us this sunny and dry weather, could bring a chance for showers and storms across the north to northwestern part of the viewing area. While I did not add a 20 percent chance of rain on the 7-day, a few chances for overnight storms looks possible Sunday, Monday and again on Tuesday.
As the ridge re-establishes itself over the region, rain chances will be hard to come by for the later half of next week. During this time, you can expect hot and humid conditions with air temperatures, as mentioned above, just around average or just slightly below for this time of year. Don’t let this fool you though! Triple digit heat indices will also continue into next week.
Have a great night!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
