Lawton first responders contain large structure fire at apartment complex

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Multiple crews were on scene for a structure fire at the Landings Apartments in Lawton.
Our 7 news team on scene says the fire started in one unit, spreading quickly to the adjacent ones.
First Responders got to the complex near 12th and SW ‘D’ Avenue about 5:40 P.M.
Officials with LFD said they were still on scene as of 9 P.M., though the fire has been contained
LFD officials said they made several rescues, four total by the engine crew at least,as many residents were inside.
Only one resident was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.
We talked with one witness who saw the fire from his home a few doors down and ran over to help.
“We saw smoke, and we came running down here,” said David McCaig. “We saw the alley, flames, we so ran to peoples doors and banged on them to get out.”
McCaig said he and his son who also helped are okay.
They did receive some oxygen, then passed out water.
The American Red Cross is there to help people impacted.
LFD officials said determining the cause may take some time.
This will be investigated by the Fire Marshal's office
We’ll provide updates as soon as we learn them.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.