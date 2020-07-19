A little less heat, a little less humidity

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - According to Lawton’s weather history, our average high temperature for this time of the year is 98 °. Nearly every high temperature in the First Alert 7-day forecast is below that average high. In fact, the coolest day this week looks to be Wednesday when the high temperature will be in the low 90s. And from a humidity standpoint, the muggy meter will be in the ‘humid’ to ‘a little muggy’ category into the coming weekend.