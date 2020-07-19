A little less heat, a little less humidity

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - According to Lawton’s weather history, our average high temperature for this time of the year is 98 °. Nearly every high temperature in the First Alert 7-day forecast is below that average high. In fact, the coolest day this week looks to be Wednesday when the high temperature will be in the low 90s. And from a humidity standpoint, the muggy meter will be in the ‘humid’ to ‘a little muggy’ category into the coming weekend.
Rain doesn’t play a big part in our forecast over the coming days. thunderstorms could get as close as the Texas Panhandle this evening. by Monday morning we could see some stray showers along the western edge of the 7 News viewing area and the rain chances for Monday afternoon or nothing more than a stray shower or stray thunderstorm. Most of us will not see rain.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
