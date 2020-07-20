Apartment fire leaves families uncertain of what the future holds

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Some Lawton residents are without a home and personal belongings after an apartment fire over the weekend.
Neither Jacqueline Bell nor William Clay was home at the Landings Apartment Complex in Lawton when it suddenly burst into flames.
“I was at work and my neighbor called me and said I need you to take a seat, is there a chair close to you. I was like I sit in a chair at work so she told me my apartment and the apartments were on fire and I immediately rush here to see it up in flames and that I was losing everything,” said Bell.
“A good friend of mine told me the apartments were on fire so as soon as I got off work I hurried over here and when I got here the entire top portion of the apartments was engulfed in flames,” said Clay.
Bell said she’s been living in the complex for about four months.
She’s grateful she has family in Lawton to help her but she said it still hurts to lose everything she’s worked for.
“I can tell you that I am devastated this is the first time I’ve had this type of situation happen to me. Although I hear about it but it never really happened to me, so it has me in a distraught,” said Bell.
Clay said he’s lived at the Landings for three years and never thought he would lose everything to a fire.
“My apartment is the one right there in the top right-hand corner. I lost a lot of belongings but I was able to retrieve must of my clothes and some of my father’s memorabilia he was an Air Force Veteran. I recovered his flag and his paperwork,” said Clay.
Both Bell and Clay are now searching for a new place to call home.
