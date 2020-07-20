BAR-S, local health officials confirm coronavirus outbreak at Altus facility

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - BAR-S and local health officials confirm a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility in Altus.
In a statement from the company, they said they learned of the positive cases and conducted facility wide testing.
Regional Health Director Brandie Combs said on Friday, they tested 608 people, with 181 positives.
This test was provided to the employees, their families members and anyone from the community.
Just last week, Altus passed a city wide mask mandate.
Their City Manager said he’s concerned about the outbreak, but hopes the new restrictions help contain the spread.
“The mandatory masks we think will be impactful,” said Gary Jones, the Altus City Manager. “We hopefully don’t have to take any more drastic measures, these are the ones we put in place. If everybody does their part and pitches in, we think we can have an impact on keeping the numbers down.”
BAR-S said they plan to continue operations at the facility, as they are committed to supplying food for the community.
The situation will be monitored closely by staff and the Jackson County Health Department.
Combs said there has been no discussion, or concern with food contamination.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.