Boxes of food, milk given to Duncan residents in need

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - More than 180 boxes of food were given away Monday evening in Duncan.
Cars lined up to receive a box of produce, dairy and milk while still social distancing. The food distribution event was called the Kindness Revolution and was held by the Michael Day Insurance Agency.
It’s part of a national giving-back campaign by the USDA, who is purchasing products from farmers. They then redirect the items into communities, giving them away to anybody in need.
“It’s just a way to give back to the community. The program is in place, it’s already funded by the USDA. It doesn’t take anything other than just a few hours to do it. A few months ago, I was contacted by an organization called the Kindness Revolution, they’re a nationwide non-profit organization and their goal is just promoting kindness in communities,” Day said.
This was the third food giveaway Day has held this month. He said he’ll continue doing it every other week going forward.
