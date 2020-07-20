As of early this Monday morning, a few showers are developing off towards the west in the panhandle of Texas. While they look to weaken as they move east, a few stray showers can’t be ruled out along the western edge of the viewing area and along I-40 during this afternoon. The rain chances for Monday afternoon are nothing more than a stray shower or stray thunderstorm. Instablibility within the atmosphere looks to be lacking at this time, so nothing more than a run of the mill thunderstorm with damaging wind gusts being the main corner with the strongest storms. A few of these showers and storms could linger into tonight for place like Altus, Hollis, Childress and those north and west but overall it’s looking like most of us will remain dry.