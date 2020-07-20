LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
As of early this Monday morning, a few showers are developing off towards the west in the panhandle of Texas. While they look to weaken as they move east, a few stray showers can’t be ruled out along the western edge of the viewing area and along I-40 during this afternoon. The rain chances for Monday afternoon are nothing more than a stray shower or stray thunderstorm. Instablibility within the atmosphere looks to be lacking at this time, so nothing more than a run of the mill thunderstorm with damaging wind gusts being the main corner with the strongest storms. A few of these showers and storms could linger into tonight for place like Altus, Hollis, Childress and those north and west but overall it’s looking like most of us will remain dry.
Highs this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 90s with a few scattered low 100s with mostly sunny skies. Heat index values will along be at or around 100°.
Models are continuing to show a weakness in this upper level ridge for the first half of this week. This gives the chance for Texoma to see a few disturbances for Tuesday and possibly again on Wednesday. The highest chance for any shower/ storm activity will be across Northern Oklahoma in general but some of these storms could dip more south.
As the upper level high tries to rebuild itself heading into the second half of this week, it does look to diminish any chance for rain. Hot and humid conditions will continue through but more cloud cover is also expected to build going forward too.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
