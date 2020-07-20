Hit & Miss thunderstorms possible through midweek

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - For the first time in a few days, we are seeing some scattered thunderstorms on the western edge of the seven news viewing area. The chances of thunderstorms moving East from the current location is not very good. In other words, the best chance of rain in Texoma is where we’re seeing the rain on the radar right now. some of these storms have briefly reached severe limits producing up to 60 mile per hour winds, but they are not maintaining their intensity.