Lawton Public Schools’ plan for return features three options to choose from

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Barring changes from the state or health officials, Lawton Public Schools plan for return is complete.
The first day of school is about a month away, and for students at Lawton Public schools, their family has some decisions to make.
To start, you can choose for your child, PK-12 to participate in the traditional method.
“It’s very similar to what you’ve always seen, face to face learning. It won’t change a lot,” said LPS Superintendent Kevin Hime.
Hime said the main difference is the hybrid portion, which will allow short term virtual education.
“We won’t have snow days, we will just do virtual,” said Hime. “If a student has the flu, or sickness and have to be out, even for a day they can get on virtually and stay caught up.”
Secondly, the district will offer a full virtual platform.
“If you start virtual on August 21st, you’ll be introduced new standards, material and theirs expectations you learn,” said Hime. “Before, grades stayed the same. That’s wont be true now.”
As of Monday, the virtual program will be offered K-12.
It doesn’t include Pre-K, but LPS is working on a compromise.
“For Pre-K, so much of their of their skills are social interaction, fine motor, really have move and engage with their peers and that’s really hard to do in a virtual setting,” said Karen Cooksey, the LPS Elementary Education Executive Director.
The final option, offered to middle and high school students is a blended method, offering a mix of virtual and in person opportunities.
”We need for school to evolve and meet the needs of kiddos. If a student can do some concurrent options, a career tech course or work at internship, we want to be able to be flexible,” said Cooksey.
Hime said plans can change over the next month, as they rely on expert and medical advice,
“The goal is to be safe, and have school as close to August 2020 to school in August 2019,” said Hime.
The district is still asking for parents feedback, as they push to finalize these plans.
However, these will all be options for parents to choose and they will allow students to switch between platforms if necessary.
Visit lawtonps.org to find more information, or to hear further details from Superintendent Hime in his LPS Podcast.
