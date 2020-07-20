Thieves steal from Lawton Food Bank... Twice

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Food Bank needs your help identifying people caught on camera stealing from the organization- twice in one day.
Over the weekend, thieves loaded up a pick-up truck and left, then came back for more of the Lawton Food Bank’s wooden pallets.
Lawton Food Bank executive director, Marny Skindrud, said they first noticed them missing Saturday morning.
Skindrud said during the pandemic the food bank has been serving the community through drive-through meal boxes around the back of the building, which is where the pallets were stolen. However, she did not recognize the vehicle.
”It’s super unfortunate,” said Skindrud. “I mean, we definitely don’t want anybody stealing from the food bank, for sure. Like, that’s a big one. We want to be able to help the people in the community that need help.”
Skindrud said she has not filed a police report yet, because she wants to give those involved a chance to come forward and return the wooden pallets.
The Lawton Food Bank posted an image of the thieves on Facebook, asking the community to help identify them.
If you know the people involved in the theft, contact the Lawton Food Bank at (580) 353-7994 or send them a message on Facebook.
