Toy donations needed for Duncan’s Christmas in July event

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Donations are needed for this weekend’s Christmas in July event in Duncan.
Last year, this event helped the Duncan Toy Shop give away more than 1,200 boxes of toys to Duncan kids.
For the last 80 years, the Duncan Toy Shop has helped make sure kids have something under the tree come Christmas morning.
“The feeling is horrible waking up on Christmas morning and there’s nothing there. Some of these kids, we don’t the names of all of them off the bat, we may never know the kids who are going to benefit, and it may not be the kids that benefit, the parents have that burden taken off of them knowing their kids will receive something this year instead of nothing,” said Chairman of Christmas in July Clayton Pickard.
The toys are delivered each December, but the other 11 months are spent holding fundraisers and collecting toys.
“We just buy toys all year long. We try to find them at the best price we can so that the kids get more,” said Kim Davis, Toy Store Coordinator.
This Saturday, they’re holding their Christmas in July event, where they’ll be accepting donations at the Twin Palace Theater in Duncan starting at 1 in the afternoon. Anyone who donates a new, unwrapped toy or five dollars will receive free admission to see Toy Story 4, as well as a free drink and popcorn.
“With the economy the way it is this year and with COVID, we think our need will probably be greater this year. We hope we will get more toy donations and financial donations so that we can provide for those children,” Davis said.
The Toy Shop is also looking for more people to volunteer throughout the year. If you are interested, they encourage you to please, give them a call.
