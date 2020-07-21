Altus track team raises money for Moore High School following tragedy

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - The Altus High School track team donated $2,100 to Moore High School following a tragedy that killed three of their students earlier this year.
The check was given to the Moore track team Monday. Back in February, members of the Moore track team were hit by a car while running on a sidewalk. Three of those students died. Altus track coach Robert Garrison said three of the coaches in Moore, including his son, have ties to Altus. Because of that, he and his team started a fundraiser selling t-shirts with all of the profits going to the program and the families of those affected by the tragedy.
“It’s nice to see people make those gestures, but nothing is going to bring back your children. It’s a terrible, terrible, terrible thing that’s happened. For us, we felt like we had to do something. We needed to do something as a team. We were hoping it would bring them some relief to them,” Garrison said.
Garrison said this was important for his kids because the track community is very tight-knit. They planned on giving the money to the team at a track meet earlier this year but were unable to because of the pandemic.
