Altus track team raises money for Moore High School following tragedy

The check was given to the Moore track team Monday. Back in February, members of the Moore track team were hit by a car while running on a sidewalk. Three of those students died. Altus track coach Robert Garrison said three of the coaches in Moore, including his son, have ties to Altus. Because of that, he and his team started a fundraiser selling t-shirts with all of the profits going to the program and the families of those affected by the tragedy.