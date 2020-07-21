LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
We’re continuing the trend of isolated to scattered showers being possible on this Tuesday morning. As of 6:45AM, there are a few light rain showers in our western counties. Altus, Hollis, Childress and Elk City just a few cities seeing some rain. As mentioned previously, scattered storms are expected today, mainly over northern and western Oklahoma. Damaging wind gusts around 60 mph cannot be ruled out with the strongest storms. Any and all storms look to develop after 6PM tonight.
We still hold on to a 20 percent chance of rain for Wednesday and Thursday. Very similar to what we’ll see today, any and all rain activity will be hit or miss and very isolated.
Now, desptite the chance for these showers.. I am urging everyone in Texoma to find time to be outdoors over this upcoming week.. here’s why! Air temperatures alone are already going to be below average by nearly 5 to 10°. Dew point temperatures, or another way to think about it would be just overall moisture, are still going to be muggy to humid but not as extreme as it has been. We’re talking feel like temperatures BELOW 100 for the first time in a while. So over this upcoming week it’ll be noticeably cooler and refreshing. Highs are going to be in the low to mid 90s through Wednesday plus the weekend with the upper 90s returning for Thursday and Monday.
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
