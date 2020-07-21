Now, desptite the chance for these showers.. I am urging everyone in Texoma to find time to be outdoors over this upcoming week.. here’s why! Air temperatures alone are already going to be below average by nearly 5 to 10°. Dew point temperatures, or another way to think about it would be just overall moisture, are still going to be muggy to humid but not as extreme as it has been. We’re talking feel like temperatures BELOW 100 for the first time in a while. So over this upcoming week it’ll be noticeably cooler and refreshing. Highs are going to be in the low to mid 90s through Wednesday plus the weekend with the upper 90s returning for Thursday and Monday.