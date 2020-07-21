Grand National Horseman Association finals comes to Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Tuesday kicked off the 10th annual Grand National Horseman Association finals in Lawton.
The competition brings in qualifiers of all ages. The youngest rider is four and the oldest is eighty-four.
Throughout the week they will compete in eight different events, including barrel racing and hand events.
Everyone is invited to come to the event, which is free to attend. Just bring yourself and your mask and enjoy the show.
“It’s a great time. We enjoy coming to Lawton. We’re always treated really well,” said Brandi Manning, 2020-2021 GNHA president. “We love just to come and ride and spend time together and share our love of horses. It’s a good event to come out if you don’t have anything else to do.”
They will have two events per day, Wednesday-Friday, then one event on Saturday at the Comanche County Fairgrounds.
The finals should wrap up around 1 p.m. and will be followed by an awards banquet and a meal.
