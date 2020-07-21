Local school district ready for the upcoming school year

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Cache Public Schools has announced their reopening plans as the Coronavirus pandemic continues.
Cache Public Schools is set to open on August 17 and students will learn face to face to begin but Superintendent Chad Hance said that could change.
“If we get school started and the first two to three weeks are good weeks then we’ll feel pretty comfortable with what we put in place. But of course, there will be some things that come up and we’ll have to address those and make changes and adjust the best we can,” said Hance.
Cache schools will operate on a virtual calendar meaning some days students will learn from home.
Hance said it will better prepare teachers and students if schools are forced to close.
“We have an option for parents to choose if they so feel like it’s in their children’s best interest to stay at home. So we are providing them an online option full time,” said Hance.
Masks will be required for students who chose to attend school.
Parents are also being asked to drop-off and pick-up their kids up from school to prevent crowded buses.
Hance said Cache is working to prevent crowds inside the school as well.
“We exploring all of our options with grab and go, meals in the classrooms and we are fortunate enough to have especially in our primary and intermediate a big space for our cafeteria so we can spread them out a little further,” said Hance.
Angelica Perkins will be a new Spanish teacher at Cache High School.
She believes the plan that has been put together will work just fine.
“I feel excited about it. I think the kids are ready to come back some of course, will not be returning back in the normalcy but those students who do not there will be enough instruction and variety of forms to be able to provide that level of education necessary for that student,” said Perkins.
