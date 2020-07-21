Parent, teacher share thoughts on LPS return to learn plan

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The overall return to learn plan is something LPS mom Alana Buckner said she supports.
Still, there's concern sending her two kids back to their classrooms.
“You can’t even prevent kids from chewing gum or playing on their cell phones. How on earth are you going to mandate they are washing their hands, wearing their mask, social distancing,” said LPS Mom Alana Buckner.
Buckner said she’s fortunate to have older kids, as they can stay home while she works...
Her plan now is to keep them at home
“I don’t have a problem keeping my kids at home, if it makes it so theres distance for other kids, i’ll do my part,” said Buckner.
But she wonders how the virtual program will stack up.
“My fear is my kids grades. In the long run, if they fall behind this year because I choose to do distance learning, how that will affect them going forward,” said Buckner.
That concern also weighing on MacArthur Middle School Teacher Carlos Irizarry, he said it’s crucial these families know virtual doesn’t mean these kids are on their own.
“It’ll be the teachers responsibility to make sure they know the work is being done, the lessons are being taught properly,” said Carlos Irizarry, the 6th Grade English and Language Arts Teacher at Mac Middle School. “It’s a lot more than a ZOOM meeting. There’s a lot more interactive tools available virtually that will allow our students to be successful.”
Because of COVID-19 and the expected decrease in in person enrollment, there could be instances of smaller class sizes.
That won’t be possible for every class though.
“If we normally have 30 students, and now we have 15, then we’ll need to make an effort to double up and make sure each group has the lessons they need,” said Irizarry.
Irizarry said the ability to re-open successfully is about being flexible, as the next month could present a whole list of new obstacles
“We don’t want to be in a situation, where through the pandemic, if there’s another surge, or some sort of outbreak that it will disrupt what we are trying to do, and that’s come back safely,”said Irizarry.
First day for LPS is August 21st.
LPS is still working on the overall safety plan portion for return.
That decision awaits advice and recommendations from health officials.
