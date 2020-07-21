Pretty nice weather for late July

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Another round of thunderstorms this afternoon, this time closer to the heart of Texoma, with some blinding rain, some lightning and thunder along with gusty winds. Not only did we get some welcome rain here in Texoma, but we’re also being spared from triple-digit Heat for the remainder of this week. Away from thunderstorms winds are relatively light across the area, out of the south at 10 to 15 miles per hour.