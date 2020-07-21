Refuge officials urge caution when hiking in hot temperatures

WICHITA MOUNTAINS, Okla. (TNN) - A heat restriction has been lifted at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge but refuge officials are still urging people to be extremely careful if they hit the trails.
The restriction was put in place earlier this month as a way to not only keep hikers safe but to also keep refuge employees safe as well.
“The heat here at the Wichita’s can take its toll on people. Not only do you have the heat coming from the sun, but you have radiant heat coming from the ground, with that granite it can really take its toll, even on healthy hikers or people who are accustomed to being out in it, even they fall prey to the heat here,” said Visitor Services Manager Lynn Cartmell.
Cartmell suggests packing tons of water, as well as wearing a hat and staying in the shade as a way to prevent putting yourself, and those trying to keep you safe, in danger.
“For our rescuers, it’s just like any other hiker going out there, it’s extremely dangerous. You are subject to the same environment that the patients are in. We do train for this and train for this heat, we have a lot of people who are physically fit to do this job but again, they are exposed to the same elements as those who are in the situation,” said Acting Fire Operation Specialist TJ Lowder.
Because of the pandemic, the refuge has seen an increase in visitors - visitors that the staff welcomes and simply wants to have fun and stay safe.
“I would make certain they’re making precautions that way they can enjoy this experience out here. That’s what these lands are for is people to come out and recreate and enjoy their experiences. Also, as long as they’re prepared, that may take some of the workload off our responders and potential injury there as well,” Lowder said.
“We have lots of trails like this one here at the Environmental Education Center, Jed Johnson tower is always open, Mount Scott roadway is always open so there’s a lot for people to engage with and get out on the trails,” Cartmell said.
