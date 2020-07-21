Survival Flight steps up to serve Cotton County

COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - Cotton County residents in emergency situations will now be better served, thanks to Survival Flight. The company is partnering with the county through ground EMS.
After the contract between Cotton County and Comanche County Memorial Hospital expired last month, the Cotton County EMS Board and the City of Walters joined up with Survival Flight to take on their emergency needs.
“We’ve been serving Cotton County with the helicopter since 2016, so we’ve had a pretty good relationship with them and we’re really excited to be able to expand that into providing ground coverage for them as well,” said Ryan Sand, regional clinical manager with Survival Flight. “And having the opportunity to give them pretty much everything they could want in terms of ground and air medical transportation.”
With two brand new ambulances in tow, they have been serving the residents of Cotton County since July 15, and they have been busy.
“We’ve already had several vehicle collisions, medical calls, and their response is super fast,” said Lori Hedges, director of Cotton County Emergency Management.
“We’re happy to be able to have that crew down there in Cotton County that’s very readily available,” said Sand. “So, they’re right there in the middle of Walters. So just about anything that happens in reasonable proximity, we’re going to be there pretty quick.”
Currently, the Survival Flight ambulances and staff are stationed above the Walters library. There has been discussions regarding an ambulance facility with a helipad adjacent to it as a more permanent space.
