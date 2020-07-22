Agencies surviving the pandemic from Cares Act funding

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Signed into law by President Trump back in March, the CARES Act provided 2.2-trillion dollars for Americans directly impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic.
The Cares Act has provided the City of Lawton with 111-thousand-dollars for expenses related to the Coronavirus Pandemic.
Deputy City Manager Rick Rogalski said along with that Cares Act money, agencies have received federal funding.
“LATS received 4.5 million dollars of federal funding and they were able to use that money for operations so what’s important there is we are currently operating our LATS system off of that grant. So the normal about the city would’ve had to put out of the local share we don’t have to put out,” said Deputy City Manager Rick Rogalski.
Rogalski said the City of Lawton usually contributes about 800-thousand-dollars to LATS.
But, the city won’t have to hand it over this year because the federal funding covers LATS expenses 100-percent.
“The other funding we got was from HUD for our housing community and development group. They received about four-hundred and twenty thousand dollars of funding for Cares funding,” said Rogalski.
Rogalski said they were able to find a place for that money that would benefit Lawton residents.
“Right now City Council has applied the entire four-twenty thousand to that funding for utility assistance as you know our folks in the community was hit with very heavily by the Coronavirus. A lot of things were closed down and they were getting behind on their utility bills,” said Rogalski.
The Lawton Housing Authority has run the utility assistance program for years but they’ve seen a need for it now, more than ever.
Meanwhile, City Manager Michael Cleghorn is waiting for another reimbursement to help Lawton recover from the pandemic.
“We haven’t authorized the 5.4 million yet and they are still reviewing it. We may have to adjust it because there are requirements that change as things move along. So we will see what that comes to when we get funding authorization,” said Cleghorn,” said Cleghorn.
