Cirque MonteCarlo to debut in Lawton Thursday night

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Driving past Lawton Central Mall, something may have caught your eye... A big top! Cirque MonteCarlo, a European-style circus, is being set up in the parking lot.
This is the first time the show has come to Lawton. It is set to start Thursday.
The general manager for Cirque MonteCarlo, Jose Hernandez, said it is a fun and exciting experience for all ages.
Audiences can enjoy performances from acrobats, aerialists, jugglers and dancers.
“As far as what people can expect from the show, it’s fun, laughter, and they’ll enjoy their self and have a good time,” said Hernandez. “We have around 40 performers from all around Europe.”
Hernandez said they have a safety plan in place that includes temperature checks of both staff and guests, socially-distanced seating, as they opt for spaced-out chairs instead of their usual bleachers, as well as the wearing of masks.
Tickets are $25, and one child is free with the purchase of every adult ticket.
There is one show Thursday and Friday, both at 7:30 p.m, then three shows Saturday and three on Sunday.
You can visit the Cirque MonteCarlo Facebook page for more information.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.