Comanche County officials warn public of new phone scams

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Comanche County officials want to warn residents of a new phone scam that wrongly appears to be coming from inside the courthouse.
Comanche County Court Clerk Robert Morales says scammers claiming to be law enforcement are calling people and saying they owe money for things like missing a court date or missing jury duty.
“What people are doing is preying on innocent people that believe this is real. It’s a black eye on us and a black eye on law enforcement that we’re making these threatening phone calls. It’s very frustrating because I can’t think of anybody that’s a lower life than a scammer who is scamming innocent people out of their money,” Morales said.
Morales said the caller ID on those calls shows up as if it’s coming from the Court Clerk’s office, but he assures you it’s not.
“The Court Clerk from Comanche County or no county here in Oklahoma will call people and say they failed to appear for jury duty, or will we call anybody and say we’re fixing to arrest you. Do not give any information out to anybody over the phone. Do not give anything as far as ages, social security numbers, bank accounts or nothing,” Morales said.
Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley said he’s also seen an increase in scammers claiming to work for his office.
“We don’t work like that number one. Number two, one of the answers is when they say you need to go by Walmart and get gift cards, that should be a really good call this isn’t true. A whole lot of these scams are going on and we need people to understand, this isn’t anything to do with the Sheriff’s Department or anybody,” Stradley said.
Stradley said the scams are constantly changing and asked everyone to do their research before sending anybody money.
“You need to really check it out. You’ve worked too hard for your money. Don’t let some sorry person take your money away from you. If you’ve got a problem with something you’re not for sure about, give us a call let us see if we can check it out for you before you give them any money,” Stradley said.
Morales agreed and said if you’re ever unsure if something came from his office, please just call and ask.
Stradley said they’ve also recently seen scams of people receiving calls that their grandkids were arrested in Mexico and they need bailed out, that the person has won a new car and needs to pay to have the title switched over and many more.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.