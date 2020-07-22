Fires Center of Excellence NCOA welcomes new Commandant

“Oh absolutely, transitions, the lessons learned, some of the techniques and procedures, especially how they’ve been operating through the COVID-19 crisis that we’re dealing with right now,” said CSM Macher. “But what I’ll bring is just, you know, I just want to bring my leadership and just to help the team any way I can, and it’s all about messaging and representation of this NCOA to highlight the great work that our leaders have been doing over the past years and recently these past few months.”